Amid trends indicating a gap between AAP and BJP seats, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday expressed hopes that with the counting goes on, BJP will show improvement.

“Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible,” Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day before the counting had begun, Tiwari asserted that the BJP will form the government in the national capital with 55 seats, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said, “I am not nervous, I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats.”

However, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also showed confidence for a positive result today by saying, “We are confident because we worked for people in the last 5 years.”

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh told that the process of counting of votes is going smooth and the poll body’s priority is to ensure accuracy in the counting of votes.

“We have made all the needed arrangements for security. The counting had begun on time with the postal ballots and all the work is being done as per the Election Commission guidelines,” Singh told news agency ANI.

Shaheen Bagh which was the poll agenda for the Delhi Assembly election for BJP, today witnessed silent anti-CAA protests. The women protesters have been staging silent protest since morning, and no person was seen delivering any speech during the demonstration, reported IANS.

Till 10 am, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was leading by a margin of 2026 votes from New Delhi constituency, while BJP leader Vijender Gupta trailing by 1172 votes from Rohini.

A neck and neck competition is being witnessed at Patparganj assembly constituency as AAP’s Manish Sisodia had bagged 4945 votes while BJP’s Ravi Negi at 4983 votes.

