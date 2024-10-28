Manohar Lal rolls out ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ campaign

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal has rolled out ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ Campaign from October 28 to November 3.

“Diwali, the festival of lights, beautifully embodies the spirit of cleanliness and harmony. As families come together to celebrate joy, prosperity, and unity, a common thread in every household is the tradition of cleaning—safai.

“Diwali is the perfect time to extend the commitment to cleanliness beyond homes to neighbourhoods and communities. In alignment with this vision, the Swachh Bharat Mission, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), rolls out the ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ campaign from October 28th to November 3rd, 2024,” the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said on Monday.

Launching the Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali campaign, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister highlighted how the festival of Diwali and Swachhata go hand in hand and how it has integrated the ethos of Swabhav Swachhata Sanskar Swachhata.

“We should not limit this tradition of cleanliness only to our homes and courtyards, but should take it from the streets, neighbourhoods to the cities and thus keep our country Swachh during festivals”, he added.

Emphasising the collective effort of Swachhata Hi Seva, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said, “What began as a fortnightly initiative should not end there. We must sustain this momentum until all Cleanliness Target Units are thoroughly cleaned and we achieve our goal of Garbage Free Cities.”

Reminding everyone of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of swachhata of how cleanliness is the most important thing, he encouraged all to celebrate an ecofriendly, plastic-free Diwali, advocate vocal for local.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister urged all to focus this Diwali around lighting lamps and spreading joy. “We must make a concerted effort to spread joy and foster a sense of togetherness. Let’s brighten the lives of those in urban slums, night shelters, orphanages, and other organisations by sharing the spirit of Diwali with them. This gesture will mean a great deal and help rekindle their festive joy,” he said.

“Chalo jalayein deep wahan jahan ab bhi andhera hai,” he added.