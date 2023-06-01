Mann opposes any change in Panjab University’s character

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said positive steps have been taken towards the restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh and affiliation of state’s colleges to the university.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit with CMs of Haryana and Punjab today, Khattar said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to the Panjab University. He said it was, however, abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

“In today’s era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Panjab University, Chandigarh,” said the CM.

The Haryana CM said that Panjab University, Chandigarh is a Central University, in which Haryana’s colleges should also have affiliation. “The Haryana government, along with the Centre, will take Panjab University forward, so that the university becomes prosperous and its needs are fulfilled,” he added.

Khattar suggested to the Punjab government that if the colleges of Punjab also want to work in association with Haryana for the future of the youth, then they are welcomed.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the state government is against any change in the nature and character of the Panjab University as the university is a heritage of the state.

Mann said the PU has an emotional place in the hearts of the people of Punjab on account of historical, cultural and provincial reasons. He said Panjab University is a symbol of Punjab’s legacy and is synonymous with the name of the state.

Mann said the present legal and administrative status of the Panjab University should be preserved. He said at the time of the reorganization of the state of Punjab in 1966, Panjab University was declared as an ‘Inter State Body Corporate’ under section 72(1) of the Punjab Reorganization Act 1966 enacted by the Parliament.

The CM said ever since its inception, the PU has been continuously and uninterruptedly functioning in Punjab. Mann recalled that it was shifted from Lahore, the then capital of Punjab, to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh the present capital of Punjab. He said at present 175 colleges of Punjab situated in the districts of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and SBS Nagar are affiliated with the Panjab University.