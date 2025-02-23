Mann ki Baat: “Be happy, stress-free”, PM Modi’s advice for students appearing for Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday advised children to be happy and stress-free during exams. Prime Minister Modi, in his 119th episode of Mann ki Baat said, ”This is the season of Board Exams. I wish my young friends, i.e., Exam Warriors, the best of luck for their exams. Appear for your papers without any stress and with a completely positive spirit.”

He said every year in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, various topics related to exams with Exam Warriors are discussed. He said , ”I am happy that this programme is now taking an institutional form… it is getting institutionalized. Many New experts are also joining it. This year, we tried to conduct ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in a new format. Along with the experts, eight different episodes were also included. We covered topics ranging from Overall Exams to Health Care and Mental Health as well as food and nutrition.”

PM Modi said past toppers also shared their thoughts and experiences with everyone. He urged people to observe National Science Day by spending “One Day as a Scientist,” which he said will foster curiosity among children and youth about science.

He asserted that the interest of youth in science matters a lot.

“In the coming days, we will be celebrating National Science Day. The interest and passion of our children and youth in science matter a lot. I have an idea regarding this, which can be called ‘one day as a scientist’; that is, you try spending one day as a scientist. You can choose any day, as per your comfort or wish. You must visit places like a research lab, planetarium or space centre that day. This will increase your curiosity about science,” he said.

Further, PM Modi praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving a “Century” in its launch.

“Last month, the country was a witness to ISRO’s 100th Rocket Launch. This is not just a number but it rather shows our resolve to achieve ever new heights in space science. Our space journey started in a very normal manner. There were challenges at every step in it, but our scientists continued moving forward, achieving victory over them. With time, the list of our achievements in space flight continues to grow longer,” he said.

ISRO recently successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This was ISRO’s 100th launch from the country’s spaceport.