Haryana ministers echo PM’s call for environmental action and grassroots participation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Haryana Environment, Forests and Wildlife, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh stated that in the 123rd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM spoke about the success of Operation Sindoor and encouraged citizens to plant trees in memory of soldiers. The slogan “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Ek Podha Veer Jawan Ke Naam” represents a unique blend of environmental protection and patriotism.

He emphasized that every tenth soldier in the Indian Armed Forces hails from Haryana – an immense source of pride for the state. He urged Haryana’s people to plant more trees in memory of the brave soldiers who serve the nation. While launching the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – 2.0” campaign from Charkhi Dadri, he called upon citizens to actively participate in this noble initiative.

The Forest Minister shared that the target is to plant two lakh saplings in each district every year. He assured that all planted trees will be protected and nurtured for at least five years to ensure they develop strong roots and contribute to a long-lasting green cover across the state.

While listening to the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Haryana’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi noted that public participation is crucial for the effective implementation of government schemes and the overall development of the state.

He stated that active community involvement not only accelerates the pace of development but also ensures the benefits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. He stressed that public support is vital to translating these initiatives into action at the grassroots level. Beyond development, he highlighted the need for increased public awareness on key issues such as environmental protection, water conservation, tree plantation drives, and drug de-addiction campaigns.

Bedi was listening to the live broadcast of the 123rd Mann Ki Baat episode in Dhanoda Khurd village, Jind district, accompanied by many local residents. On this occasion, he announced a grant of ₹25 lakh for development works in the village. He also encouraged the Gram Panchayat to submit proposals for other essential projects so that estimates can be prepared and further initiatives can be undertaken for the welfare of the villagers.

In Chandigarh, while attending the live broadcast of Mann Ki Baat, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry praised the remarkable progress India has achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said Mann Ki Baat is a powerful platform that connects the prime minister directly with the people, inspiring citizens across the country. Under Modi’s visionary guidance, India is witnessing unprecedented development in every sector, strengthening its position on the global stage.

Choudhry added that the prime minister’s messages foster grassroots participation in nation-building and social welfare, promoting unity and a sense of collective responsibility among citizens. She called upon the people of Haryana to actively engage with government initiatives and contribute towards building a prosperous and sustainable future for the nation.

In Palwal, after listening to the 123rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Sports Gaurav Gautam said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is scaling new heights and making a significant impact globally. He emphasized that Mann Ki Baat is not just a government initiative but a programme that belongs to the entire nation and its people.

Palwal, Gautam stated that those who undertake meaningful and inspiring work for the betterment of society could one day be recognized by the prime minister in his Mann Ki Baat address. He further expressed confidence that with the collective efforts of every citizen, India will become a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, as envisioned by the prime minister.