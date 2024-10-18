Manjhi inaugurates special khadi exhibition at INA Dilli Haat

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Jitan Ram Manjhi inaugurated the special Khadi exhibition at INA Delhi Haat here on Friday, in the presence of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister has made a special request to the people of Delhi to visit the Khadi exhibition for their festive shopping and to buy indigenous Khadi products, thus supporting the ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“The broad objective of this exhibition is to strengthen the economic condition of rural artisans and traditional craftsmen, empowering them and preserving India’s vibrant heritage of indigenous craftsmanship. This exhibition has provided the country’s artisans with an excellent platform to showcase their art,” Manjhi said.

KVIC Chairman said,”Following the visionary approach of Mahatma Gandhi and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the proponent of ‘New Khadi for a New India’, the Khadi and Village Industries sector surpassed a business turnover of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the last financial year, directly benefiting Khadi artisans across the country.”

Referring to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Kumar said, “In his popular program ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to buy ‘Made in India’ products, and soon after this appeal, on Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi residents set a new record by purchasing Khadi products worth over Rs 2 crore in a single day at the ‘Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan’ in New Delhi.”

The KVIC Chairman said, “This achievement reflects the people’s commitment to the ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.”

The exhibition is being held during the festive season as part of the nationwide ‘Khadi Mahotsav’ to promote Prime Minister’s ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns and to enhance the income of Khadi artisans. The special Khadi exhibition, being organised by the State Office of KVIC, New Delhi, will run until 31st October.

The exhibition features 157 stalls from 55 Khadi institutions and 102 village industries units representing various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana, and Jammu. A wide range of Khadi and village industry products are on display, including sarees, readymade garments, handicrafts, herbal and Ayurvedic products, leather goods, handmade paper products, pickles, spices, soaps, shampoos, honey, and more, all available for purchase at different stalls.

To enhance the visitor experience, the exhibition will also feature live demonstrations showcasing India’s rich traditional arts and craftsmanship and captivating cultural programs.