Haryana Pavilion at IITF highlights small, cottage industries

The increasing awareness about the benefits of earthen pots has led to a surge in their popularity. These pots not only contribute to better health but also help reconnect people with their rich heritage.

This trend is evident at the Haryana Pavilion of the International Trade Fair in New Delhi, where crowds are flocking to the stall featuring earthen pots made by Dayaram, a resident of Mohana, Faridabad, and by Dharmavati and Nisha from Faridabad.

For the past 33 years, Dayaram has been crafting earthen pots with the goal of promoting pure cooking, eating, and drinking. In addition to his stall, two other stalls in the pavilion also feature earthenware products. Items like Handi, Kadhai, Balls, Kulhads, glasses, and earthen pans for cooking pulse, vegetables, and other dishes are selling well.

Advertisement

The 43rd IITF is being held from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Haryana Pavilion showcases 36 stalls, highlighting the state’s small and cottage industries.

At Dharmavati’s stall, visitors can watch live pottery-making demonstrations. Dharmavati spends the day shaping pottery, with a focus on crafting glasses and kulhars. Many visitors, particularly women, take selfies with Dharmavati while she works. She shared that for several years, she has been participating in this fair. As a result, not only her business flourished, but she has also gained international recognition.

She mentioned that her family has been making pottery for over three decades, and her participation in events like Surajkund and the International Trade Fair has led to increased orders. The exposure from these fairs has improved her financial situation and helped her business grow, with many customers now placing orders over the phone.

Dayaram, from Mohana, Faridabad, crafts clay utensils with a modern touch, especially clay cookers, which have become popular among housewives. He describes pottery as an art form, passed down through generations. He said the demand for clay utensils has increased due to a shift in people’s attitude towards healthier cooking.

Nisha revealed that a few years ago, the sale of clay utensils was low, but as people have become more health-conscious, the demand has risen. Nisha learned pottery-making after joining her in-laws’ family, who have been in the pottery business for generations. Today, she runs her own stall at the fair. She believes that food cooked in clay pots retains its nutritional value, and although it may take longer to cook, the results are always better.