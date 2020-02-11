A nail-biting competition is being witnessed at Patparganj constituency where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

At present, Negi with 24477 votes is 1576 votes ahead of Sisodia who got 22901. Congress’s Laxman Rawat is way behind from both the leaders with 651 votes.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia showed confidence for a positive result today by saying, “We are confident because we worked for people in the last 5 years.”

He also offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections early in the day.

Deputy CM also took Twitter to express his devotional sentiments for the polls through a ‘shlok’ in the Sanskrit language praying to god to show the path of enlightenment.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister is leading comfortably on New Delhi seat 11308 seats leaving BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav behind with 4909 votes.

Even though the AAP is looking to comfortably win back Delhi, which the exit polls predicted too, eyes are on some of the prominent seats in the national capital.

In Chandni Chowk, Congress leader Alka Lamba, who earlier won the constituency seat on AAP ticket, is trailing. Parlad Sawhney, who won the polls four times in a row between 1998 to 2013 on Congress ticket and later moved to AAP, is leading.

Lamba had unseated Sawhney in 2015 by contesting from AAP ticket. She joined AAP in October last year.

In Dwarka seat, Adarsh Shastri, grandson of former prime miniter Lal Bahadur Shastri who is contesting from Congress ticket is trailing and BJP MLA Pradyuman Rajput is leading.

Shastri joined Congress after being denied ticket from AAP to contest from Dwarka seat.

Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra is also trailing on the Model Town constituency as AAP’s sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is leading on the seat.

Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely is trailing as the AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary is leading on the East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar seat .

