Manipur violence: SC extends protection to woman lawyer

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till July 17 the interim protection from arrest granted to a woman lawyer Deeksha Dwivedi, who has been booked under various charges including sedition after three-member fact-finding team of CPI-affiliated National Federation of Indian Women General (NIFW) visited violence hit Manipur and later in a press meet concluded that ethnic conflict under way in the state was “state-sponsored violence.”

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra extended the protection granted to the woman lawyer as it (bench) was told that the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will be appearing for the State of Manipur and the Centre and he was not currently available.

The bench in its order said: “To enable the court to have the benefit of the submissions of the respondents (State of Manipur and the Centre), list on Monday (July 17). The interim order dated July 11, 2023 is extended till the next date of listing.”

On July 11, the top court had ordered that no coercive action be taken against advocate Deeksha Dwivedi until 05.00 pm on July 14.

Dwivedi approached the top court after the Manipur Police registered an FIR against her, CPI leader and NIFW secretary Annie Raja and Nisha Siddhu.

The FIR has been registered against them for the charges including alleged provocation with intent to cause a riot, waging war against the country, intentional insult, imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and promoting enmity between different groups.

The FIR was registered by the Manipur Police on July 8, 2023.

The FIR was registered at the Imphal police station in Imphal West District on July 8, based on a complaint received from 53-year-old resident S Liben Singh.

The fact-finding team of the NFIW had visited Manipur between June 28 and July 1, following which they held a press conference to share their report on the situation in Manipur.