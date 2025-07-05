Manipur to Shut Down Relief Camps by December

In a move towards restoring normalcy, the Manipur government has announced plans to close down nearly 350 relief camps housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by December 2025.

These camps have been sheltering people uprooted by the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023, displacing over 62,000 individuals.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi as he said the state was now transitioning from emergency relief to long-term rehabilitation, with a structured three-phase plan already underway.

According to Dr. Joshi, the number of displaced people has dropped to around 57,000, and in districts like Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, families have begun returning to their homes.

The government aims to complete the first phase of the resettlement plan this month, with the second and third phases scheduled for October and December, respectively.

Families unable to return to their original homes by the 2025 deadline will be provided with newly constructed prefabricated housing units.

Construction of an additional 1,000 such units is in progress to accommodate those still unable to safely resettle in their villages.

Financial assistance will be provided under three categories. The first group—comprising around 7,000 to 8,000 families whose homes were destroyed during the violence—will receive approximately Rs 3 lakh each to rebuild.

A second group of 7,000 people, who fled their homes though their properties remain intact, will also receive aid to restart their lives.

The third group, estimated between 8,000 and 10,000 individuals, will be given prefabricated shelters if they cannot return to their original locations by the end of this year.

The Chief Secretary said the rehabilitation effort is being undertaken in close coordination with the central government.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to reopen major highways across the state, a crucial step towards restoring connectivity and public movement.

“With the current pace of progress, we are optimistic that people will soon be able to move freely across major roads in the state,” he said.

On the security front, Dr. Joshi reassured that both state police and central forces have been adequately deployed in vulnerable areas, especially agricultural zones.

“There is a visible improvement. I appeal to all Civil Society Organisations from both sides to maintain calm and cooperation. Isolated incidents may happen due to disruptive elements, but overall, the situation is steadily improving,” he added.