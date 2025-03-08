Manipur tensions escalate over free movement directive, clashes erupt in Kangpokpi

Tensions gripped Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday as security forces fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive for unrestricted movement across the state.

The protests quickly turned violent, with demonstrators resorting to stone-pelting, leading to multiple injuries among both protesters and security personnel.

The unrest further escalated when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to halt the movement of a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati district.

Demonstrators also blocked the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway), burning tires and gathering in large numbers to obstruct government vehicles. Security forces remained on high alert as clashes continued into the evening.

The protest was not only against the free movement directive but also targeted a peace march organized by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organization.

The march, consisting of over ten vehicles, was stopped by security forces at Sekmai before it could enter Kangpokpi district. Authorities stated that the procession lacked official permission.

The latest turmoil stems from longstanding ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, exacerbated by ongoing demands for a separate Kuki-Zo administration.

The conflict traces back to May 2023, when large-scale violence erupted between the two communities, leading to deaths, displacement, and a deepening divide in Manipur’s social fabric.

The Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo inhabited hill districts have seen repeated confrontations, with each side accusing the other of territorial aggression and political exclusion.

While the government has sought to restore normalcy, its decisions—such as the recent free movement directive—have fueled anger among the Kuki-Zo community, who view it as an attempt to undermine their autonomy.

Adding to the tensions, a video purportedly released by the Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location condemned the government’s decision on free movement and reiterated their demand for a separate administration.