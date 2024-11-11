Manipur: Suspected militants attack villages, injure civilians and security forces

Violence surged in the Imphal East district of Manipur as suspected militants launched coordinated attacks from hilltops, targeting civilians in valley regions.

On November 10 and 11, armed groups opened fire near Yaingangpokpi and other villages, injuring civilians and security personnel.

In the Yaingangpokpi area, two individuals were wounded by gunfire while harvesting paddy and were treated at the local Primary Health Centre.

Advertisement

Three other farmers remain unaccounted for. The violence spread to nearby villages, including Thamnapokpi, Sabungkhok, and Sanasabi, where militants fired rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) towards farmers, triggering panic among residents.

Security forces, including the Maha Regiment, Border Security Force (BSF), and local police, engaged in a prolonged exchange of fire, with one security personnel sustaining injuries. The skirmish which continued into the afternoon, was ultimately brought under control by the combined security efforts.