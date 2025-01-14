Manipur still awaits visit by PM: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, saying the strife-torn state still awaits his visit.

“Today, exactly a year ago, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) was launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur. The BJNY followed in the wake of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered 6,600 km going through 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 16, 2024,” Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X on the first anniversary of the BJNY.

Referring to the situation in Manipur, the Congress MP said, “Manipur still awaits a visit by the Prime Minister, who has found the time, inclination, and energy to go all over the world – but has not seen it necessary to reach out to the distressed people of Manipur.”

Ramesh said the Prime Minister has “steadfastly” refused to meet with political leaders of Manipur, including his own party legislators and the Chief Minister himself.

“The agony of Manipur has continued unabated since May 3, 2023. Just a few days back the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports was asked to put off its proposed study tour to the state,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3 last year continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.