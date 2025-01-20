Manipur security forces seize arms cache in Kangpokpi

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during search and area domination operations in the Lunkhongjang Ridges, under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District. It was conducted to bolster security in vulnerable hill and valley regions.

The seized weapons included a sniper rifle, several pistols, grenades, live ammunition, and a communication device, among other items. Officials highlighted that such recoveries are critical in disrupting the movement of armed groups and preventing potential violence in the region.

Kangpokpi, a district often at the center of security concerns in Manipur, has witnessed sustained efforts by law enforcement to curb illicit activities, including arms smuggling and illegal poppy cultivation.

Recent operations in the district have led to the destruction of 25 acres of illicit poppy plantations and the seizure of contraband, showcasing the administration’s resolve to address these challenges.

Meanwhile, security agencies continue to engage in coordinated efforts to dismantle illegal networks operating in the region.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions between Manipur’s Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on addressing the state’s security and law-and-order situation. Local authorities have also intensified vigilance in areas prone to unrest.