Manipur police recover arms, ammunition in Wangoo Laipham area

Kakching police in Manipur recovered arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in the Wangoo Laipham area, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the search operations were conducted on Tuesday between 3.30 and 7.30 in the evening hours.

During the operation, many houses in Wangoo Laipham Chingya were searched thoroughly and suspected areas of the Wangoo Laipham Manya hill range were sanitized. Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hill range at Wangoo Laipham Mangya near the cemetery, the police said.

The recovered items include one AK 47, five SLR, one .303 rifle(modified), one Insas rifle, three .303 rifle, two sbbl, 11 HE grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, three wp gren MK I, 15 grenade launching tube, small amount of suspected pek along with fuse, six detonators, two detonator box, six ballistic cartridges, three empty cases of 12 bore, one BP vest, two walkie talkie (baofeng), one empty AK -47 magazine, one empty Insas rifle magazine, four empty .303 rifle magazine, five empty SLR rifle magazine and one local made pipe bomb.

As per the officials, it was a joint operation with a team of commando (CDO) unit-Kakching, Village Defence Force (VDF) personnerl of Kakching, personnel of Manipur Police Telecom Organisation (MPTO), Office-in-charge (OC)-Wangoo PS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sugnu PS, teams of D-Coy 136 BSF and B-Coy 167 BSF led by Additional SP (ops) Kakching under the supervision of SP/KCG Th Vikramjit Singh and overall supervision of DIG/R-II H Jogeshchandra Singh.

The recovered items were seized from the spot and handed over to OC WNG-PS for further necessary action, the officials added.