Manipur Police detains active member of underground group, seizes ammunition

Manipur Police said on Sunday it detained an active member of an underground group from the Imphal-West district and recovered ammunition and explosives from him.

The detention and recovery came on Saturday, the police said in a social media post.

Taking to its official handle on X, Manipur Police posted, “68 nos. of live round of 40 mm Lathode Ammunition (UBGL), 573 nos. of 7.62 live round ammunition, 294 nos. of 5.56 live round ammunition. and 379 nos. of 7.62 live round ammunition were recovered from the accused person.”

The accused person along with the seized items were handed over to the Imphal West District Police and later remanded in police custody.

Earlier, the joint Columns of Security Forces, comprising the Army, Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force conducted three successful operations in parts of Manipur resulting in the recovery of weapons, according to an official statement issued by Defence PRO on Friday.

The Defence PRO said a total of 18 Automatic Weapons, 1085 Bombs, 14 Improvised Mortars / Rocket Launchers and other weapons were recovered in the process.

“6 Rifles/ Pistols, one Mortar, 530 assorted ammunition and 132 other war-like stores,” the official statement read.

