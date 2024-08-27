Manipur: Police deployed at petrol stations amid escalating fuel crisis

In response to the worsening fuel crisis in Manipur, the state government has ordered the deployment of police personnel at petrol stations across the state.

L Susindro, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, said on Tuesday that the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of fuel stations and preventing incidents of extortion and theft.

Minister Susindro revealed that several petrol pumps have been forced to close due to significant financial losses caused by customers refueling and leaving without payment.

To tackle this issue, police officers and staff from the Food and Public Distribution Department will be stationed at fuel outlets to monitor operations and enforce compliance with regulations.

The Minister also issued a stern warning to fuel retailers, stating that legal action will be taken against those who refuse to sell fuel despite having sufficient stock.

He assured the public that there is enough fuel in the state to meet demand, and non-compliance by petrol pump operators will not be tolerated.

The ongoing fuel crisis in Manipur has been further aggravated by frequent landslides along national highways, which have severely disrupted the transportation of LPG cylinders and other essential supplies to the region.