Manipur Police capture KCP cadres amid heightened security ops iniInsurgency-hit state

In a significant crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur police successfully arrested five members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) in Charangpat Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Thokchom Bikram Singh (29), Sinam Bijen Singh (37), Thangjam Deepak Singh (30), Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26), and Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21), are suspected of involvement in various criminal activities, including abduction and extortion.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full scope of the group’s criminal endeavors.

Additionally, on November 2, police apprehended Nongmaithem Gunamani, a 32-year-old operative from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO), in the Kumbi area of Bishnupur District.

These arrests come amid escalating security concerns in the state. In response, joint operations involving police and security forces have intensified, particularly in vulnerable hill and valley districts. These efforts include comprehensive search missions and area control operations aimed at mitigating insurgency threats and restoring stability.

To further enhance security, authorities have ensured the safe passage of 309 vehicles transporting essential supplies along major highways, including National Highways 37 and 2. Security convoys have been deployed along these routes to prevent disruptions and facilitate the secure movement of goods.

In addition to the highway patrols, Manipur Police have established a network of 110 checkpoints, or Nakas, across various districts. As part of these operations, nine individuals were detained for alleged violations, underscoring the state’s commitment to maintaining order amid ongoing tensions.

These measures reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to address the insurgency problem in Manipur, which has long been plagued by violence and instability due to the activities of various insurgent groups. The recent operations are part of a broader initiative to enhance security, promote community safety, and foster a sense of normalcy in the affected regions.

As the situation evolves, the authorities remain vigilant in their commitment to uphold peace and security across the state.