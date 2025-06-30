Manipur MP alleges bar from visiting own constituency, slams ‘ buffer zone’

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Akoijam Bimol Angomcha has alleged that he was prevented by central forces from visiting Phougakchao Ikhai, a village on the edge of the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and Kuki-majority Churachandpur, despite it falling under his parliamentary constituency.

In a strongly worded statement on Sunday, Angomcha, a first-time Congress MP and prominent academic, accused the state of “nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur” by drawing and enforcing what he described as an “imaginary and unconstitutional” buffer zone that he believes supports communal interests.

“I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur district, which falls within my parliamentary constituency (Inner Manipur), despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army, in the area,” Angomcha posted on social media platform X.

The MP further noted that while he was barred from entering the area, civilians from other communities, including Pangals (Manipuri Muslims), were allowed to pass through freely.

“It speaks of the clandestine ways through which the state has been nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur,” he wrote on microblogging site X.

Angomcha’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, where over a year of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has fractured the social and administrative fabric of the state.

Phougakchao Ikhai was among the first flashpoints when violence erupted on May 3, 2023, and has since remained a tense and heavily militarised zone.

The so-called “buffer zone” — an unofficial term that refers to areas held by security forces to prevent clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups.

Angomcha questioned the legitimacy of such restrictions in a democratic setup and urged the authorities to adopt “honest and determined efforts” to address the root causes of the conflict.

“Let truth, justice, and peace prevail,” he added.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic unrest since early May 2023, when clashes broke out between the valley-dwelling Meitei community and the hill-based Kuki-Zo tribes over issues of Scheduled Tribe status, land rights, and political representation.

The violence has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people and the displacement of tens of thousands.