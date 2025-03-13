Manipur MLAs meet Guv amid ongoing displacement crisis

Six members of the Manipur Assembly met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss ongoing challenges affecting citizens across the state.

The legislators, including Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei, pledged their cooperation and support for peace initiatives.

They expressed confidence that under Governor Bhalla’s leadership, Manipur would soon return to peace and normalcy.

In a separate but related development, representatives of the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee also met with Governor Bhalla on the same day, submitting a memorandum that highlighted the dire situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Churachandpur district.

It may be mentioned here that after a brief lull violence erupted in parts of Manipur after Home Minister Amit Shah directed administration to normalise road functioning in the state.

Manipur has been grappling with communal violence and ethnic tensions since May 2023, when clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence led to mass displacement, with thousands seeking refuge in relief camps. The conflict stemmed from a complex mix of ethnic identity, land rights, and political representation, plunging the state into a humanitarian crisis.