“Manipur is our ‘jigar ka tukda”, PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a “piece of one’s heart”, and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

“The north-east is our ‘jigar ka tukda’. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past,” Modi said.

He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.

PM Modi further asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.

“I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let’s come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don’t take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.

He further said that serious crimes against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable.

“The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence,” he added.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said, “If the motions would have not been moved, we (the government) could not be able to speak this much.”

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the motion of no confidence.

However, the no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Notably, any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government’s shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.