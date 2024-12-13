Manipur intensifies war on drugs, destroys over 150 acres of illegal poppy cultivation

In a crackdown on drug production, authorities in Manipur have destroyed over 150 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across the state in a series of joint operations involving multiple agencies.

The coordinated efforts included the Ukhrul District Police, Forest Department, 18 Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), and district administrations, showcasing the state’s unwavering commitment to eradicating narcotics production.

Advertisement

In the Khamasom hill ranges of Ukhrul district, a major operation led to the destruction of 110 acres of poppy plantations and the burning of eight makeshift huts used by cultivators.

Advertisement

Praising the team’s tireless efforts, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated on his official X handle, “Your hard work and determination are making a significant difference in safeguarding our future.”

Earlier, on December 7, the Ukhrul Police arrested four individuals linked to poppy cultivation in the same area.

In another operation at the Mapithel hill range in Phungyar, security forces destroyed 45 acres of poppy plantations and arrested two individuals identified as Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30).

FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway to identify others involved in these illegal activities.

These operations are part of a broader anti-drug campaign spearheaded by the state government under its “War on Drugs” initiative.

The destruction of illegal poppy plantations underscores the coordinated approach required to combat drug-related challenges in Manipur, as authorities continue to intensify their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.