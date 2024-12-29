Manipur hands over case of missing MES Supervisor to CBI

The Manipur government has decided to hand over the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, missing since November 25, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The decision, taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 28, reflects growing concerns over the unresolved disappearance.

Kamalbabu, 56, was last seen entering the 57 Mountain Division in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district.

A supervisor for contract work with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station, his disappearance has drawn public attention and calls for a detailed probe.

The handover to the CBI is aimed at ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the case, which has left the family and the public seeking answers.

Apart from addressing the Kamalbabu case, the cabinet discussed several pressing issues and approved multiple measures like financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be provided to families of deceased displaced persons to cover last rites and funeral expenses.

This measure is part of ongoing efforts to support communities affected by displacement in the state,

The Cabinet approved this policy, aiming to promote the phasing out of old and unfit vehicles to reduce pollution and enhance road safety.

To improve air connectivity, a VGF scheme was approved for Alliance Air, ensuring more affordable and accessible air travel for residents and visitors.

The government greenlit land allocation for an MST bus terminus at Moreh, a strategic border town, and a new police headquarters complex in Mantripukhri to enhance state administrative infrastructure.