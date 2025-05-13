Manipur Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia for Martyred BSF Jawan Deepak Chingakham

The Manipur government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham, who was martyred in a drone attack from across the Pakistan border on May 10.

Deepak, 25, hailed from Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district and served in the 7th battalion of the Border Security Force.

He lost his life at the Kharkhola Border Outpost in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector after a Pakistani drone strike targeted his post during a period of heightened border tensions.

His body was flown to Imphal on Monday, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bir Tikendrajit Park. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, senior BSF officials, and top state leaders paid their last respects to the fallen soldier.

Deepak was reportedly involved in a key retaliatory operation just days before his death, which led to the destruction of a Pakistani post. His bravery has been acknowledged by the BSF, who have vowed to stand by his family.

His parents, while heartbroken, expressed pride in their son’s sacrifice. They urged the government to ensure justice and provide continued support to the family beyond the financial compensation.