Sambit Patra meets Kuki MLAs amid push for restoration of Manipur govt

BJP national spokesperson and north east in-charge Sambit Patra visited Churachandpur district in Manipur to meet Kuki community leaders, including two influential MLAs and civil society representatives.

After arriving at Imphal airport on Sunday, Patra took a helicopter to the hill district of Churachandpur, one of the epicentres of the ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023 and claimed over 260 lives.

In Churachandpur, Patra met Vungzagin Valte, the BJP MLA from Thanlon, who was gravely injured in a mob attack on May 4, 2023, in Imphal.

Now wheelchair-bound, Valte welcomed Patra warmly at his residence. The two held a 30-minute closed-door discussion, with Patra reportedly inquiring about Valte’s health and current political concerns.

Patra also met former IPS officer and Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute, along with representatives of the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum outlining their community’s demands and perspectives.

Later, the BJP leader held a private meeting with key representatives from the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and the Zomi Council (ZC), both influential tribal bodies in the region. While the discussions were not disclosed publicly, Patra described the trip as an “unofficial visit” when questioned by reporters.

His visit comes at a politically sensitive time—just days after 21 MLAs from various parties in Manipur, including 13 from the BJP, submitted separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 29.

The legislators urged the central leadership to reinstate an elected government in the violence-scarred state, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation. The state assembly remains in suspended animation.

This is Patra’s second visit to Manipur this year, the last being in February, shortly before the imposition of President’s Rule.