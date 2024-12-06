Manipur extends internet suspension in 9 districts

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts until 5:15 pm on December 7, citing ongoing security concerns and the volatile situation in the region.

This move comes as part of efforts to maintain public safety amidst a crisis that has gripped the state for months.

The suspension, which began on November 16 following violent clashes, affects mobile data services, VSATs, and VPN services.

The districts under the ban include Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam.

An official statement clarified the decision, noting, “The state government has reviewed the law and order situation in the state with the availability of security forces, response system, and feasibility inputs from different agencies and has decided to resume traffic of public vehicles with adequate security deployment.”

Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, when ethnic violence erupted between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki population.

The conflict was initially sparked by demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meiteis, which the Kuki community opposed, citing fears of losing land rights and cultural identity.

The clashes have claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people, forcing many into relief camps.

Ethnic divides have deepened, and the situation remains tense, with sporadic violence continuing to disrupt life across the state.

The internet suspension has been a measure used by the government to curb the spread of rumors and inflammatory content on social media, which could exacerbate tensions.

While it has brought relative calm to some areas, critics argue that it disrupts daily life and hampers access to essential services.

As the crisis unfolds, the state government faces mounting pressure to address the underlying causes of the conflict and restore normalcy while ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.