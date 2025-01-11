Manipur CM urges Naga leaders, churches to mediate in ethnic conflict resolution

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to Naga community leaders, church authorities, and other influential figures to take a proactive role in resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Speaking at an event in Maram, Senapati district—a Naga-majority area—Singh emphasized the importance of involving a “third party” to mediate and restore peace between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Since May 2023, clashes between Kukis and Meiteis have claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. While the Nagas have not been directly involved in the conflict, Singh sees their role as critical to fostering dialogue and reconciliation.

“I appeal to the Naga communities to take responsibility and initiative. All grievances can be addressed under the Constitution and state laws,” Singh said, reiterating his New Year message of “forgive and forget.”

He urged attendees, including elected officials and church leaders, to work collaboratively toward peace and assured the government’s full support.

Reflecting on past communal conflicts like the Kuki-Naga clashes of the 1990s, Singh expressed optimism about collective efforts to resolve the crisis. “We overcame those challenges, and we can overcome this too,” he said.

Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to address indigenous concerns, such as combating narcotics and identifying illegal immigrants, to safeguard Manipur’s 34 recognized tribes.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to peace, stating, “I am available 24/7 to assist in this endeavour.”