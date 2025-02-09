Manipur CM resigns amid ongoing ethnic unrest, recommends assembly suspension

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has officially submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan in Imphal this evening at around 5:20 pm, according to sources.

This decision comes amid the prolonged ethnic conflict that has gripped the state since May 2023, exacerbating tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

In his resignation letter, Biren Singh expressed gratitude for having served the people of Manipur and acknowledged the Central government’s support in developmental projects and security measures.

He also outlined key priorities for the state moving forward, urging the Central government to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, which has a civilizational history spanning thousands of years. Crack down on border infiltration and implement policies for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Continue the fight against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. Strengthen the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border with stringent biometric measures. Expedite border infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner.

Singh’s resignation follows months of criticism over his handling of the ethnic strife that has resulted in over 200 deaths, mass displacements, and a breakdown of law and order in several districts.

The Manipur crisis began in May 2023, with violent clashes between the majority Meitei population and the tribal Kuki-Zo groups over issues such as Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands, land rights, and security concerns.

The unrest has led to large-scale arson, looting of arms, and heavy militarization across the state, with frequent internet shutdowns and curfews imposed in conflict zones.

Reliable sources indicate that along with his resignation, Biren Singh has recommended the imposition of an animated suspension of the Assembly, though details regarding this proposal remain unclear.

If implemented, this move could indicate a period of direct Central rule or re-evaluation of governance mechanisms in the state.

Singh, a former footballer-turned-politician, has served as Chief Minister of Manipur since 2017 and was credited with stabilizing governance in his first term.

However, his leadership in handling the ongoing ethnic conflict has been a point of contention, with opposition parties and civil society groups demanding stronger intervention from the Central government.