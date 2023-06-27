Manipur CM launches onetime financial aid of Rs 1,000 per head for displaced people

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday launched the ‘Onetime Financial Assistance (OFA)’ of Rs 1,000 per head for clothing and personal belongings to those living in relief camps after being displaced from their homes and villages due to the ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday visited the relief camps at Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak in Imphal East district and at Lamphel in Imphal West District and started distribution of the financial assistance.

Expressing sadness over the ‘sudden occurrence of unfortunate incidents in the state’ from May 3, Singh said that the troubles had made many people flee their homes.

During his brief speech before the inmates of the relief camp at the Youth Hostel, he maintained that the government had been taking all possible steps to provide shelter and temporary housing facilities to the displaced people.

Informing that temporary housing is being constructed at different places for the displaced people, the Chief Minister said that they would stay at the temporary housing facilities till the law and order situation improved. After the improvement in the situation the people would return to their homes.

Her appreciated civil society organisations (CSOs), women and government officials of the state for remaining alert and preventing many untoward incidents, thereby saving the lives of people.

He said that the government, after considering the hardship faced by the displaced people, had taken the decision to provide Rs 1000 to each person taking shelter at relief camps.

This assistance would be provided through the Deputy Commissioners of different districts.

“The government had been putting in every effort to restore peace and normalcy in the state by using its various machinery.. The security forces had been deployed for guarding places in thet peripheral areas and the people,” the Chief Minister said and urged the public not to believe in rumours and to stay calm.

The Chief Minister later tweeted : “Visited the Relief Camp at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. The State Government is committed to assisting the affected people and providing basic needs to the victims.

“Extended financial aid and assistance as a part of the ongoing measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced persons.”