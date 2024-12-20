Manipur CM highlights progress amid ethnic clashes, urges inclusive governance

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has asserted that the state, which has been reeling under ethnic clashes since May 2023, is witnessing signs of improvement.

Addressing district officials, Singh commended the Deputy Commissioners, particularly those stationed in the conflict-hit hill districts, for their unwavering commitment during these trying times.

“The situation in Manipur is improving. The deputy commissioners, especially those serving in the hill districts, have been working with dedication and sincerity during this difficult period,” the chief minister stated.

Singh emphasized the crucial role of bureaucrats in delivering effective governance and urged officials in the hill regions to remain steadfast on critical issues.

“Bureaucrats are the backbone of good governance. Officers must work in the larger interest of the country without compromising on key responsibilities,” he added.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023, following tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities over issues of land rights, reservation policies, and identity.

The unrest has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement.

The state government launched the ‘Go to Hills Mission’ to address historical disparities between the valley, predominantly inhabited by Meiteis, and the hill districts, home to tribal populations. The mission aims to bridge developmental gaps and foster inclusivity.

CM Singh reflected on his vision for a united Manipur, which he articulated upon assuming office in 2017.

He reiterated his commitment to making Manipur an inclusive state with equitable development across its diverse regions, even amidst ongoing challenges.