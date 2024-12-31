Manipur CM apologizes for ethnic violence; calls for unity in 2025

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday issued a heartfelt apology to the people of the state for the ethnic violence and unrest that erupted in May 2023, leading to loss of lives, widespread displacement, and prolonged tension.

Speaking at a public event, Singh called the events of the past year “deeply unfortunate” and expressed profound regret over the suffering endured by the people.

“I feel regret, and I want to say sorry to the people of Manipur for what has been happening. Many people lost their lives and were rendered homeless. I really feel regret and apologize to all victims,” the Chief Minister said.

His remarks were accompanied by an earnest call for forgiveness and reconciliation, urging communities to heal and move forward.

Manipur has faced one of its most challenging years in recent history, with ethnic clashes breaking out between the Meitei and Kuki communities over longstanding grievances related to land rights, Scheduled Tribe status, and governance.

The violence, which began in May 2023, left over 200 dead, thousands injured, and tens of thousands displaced. Entire villages were burned, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) were forced into relief camps, enduring severe hardship.

The unrest also highlighted deeper issues, including the state’s fragile social fabric and challenges in governance. Despite a strong security presence, sporadic violence continued for months, delaying the restoration of peace.

In his appeal, the Chief Minister urged all communities to forgive and forget past grievances, emphasizing unity among the state’s diverse tribal and ethnic groups.

“Whatever happened, happened. Let’s forgive and forget past mistakes and start a new life filled with peace and prosperity, with Manipur living harmoniously with all its recognized 34-35 tribes,” Singh stated.