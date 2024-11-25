Manipur civilians protest reimposition of AFSPA, demand justice in Jiribam killings

Civil society organizations in the Imphal East district of Manipur staged a protest rally denouncing the reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and condemning the brutal killing of six Jiribam hostages by suspected Kuki-Zo militants.

The massive rally highlighted the Centre’s perceived bias and inaction in addressing the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Protesters carried banners with images of past AFSPA victims, including Thangjam Manorama and Rose Ningsen, while raising slogans such as “Repeal AFSPA”, “Long Live Manipur”, “Stop Killing Women and Children”, and “Don’t Disintegrate Manipur’s Integrity”.

The participants of the rally also expressed frustration at the Central government’s response to the crisis. Criticising the Centre’s indifference, a protester stated, “The Central government reacted strongly when a Kuki woman was paraded naked at the beginning of the conflict. But when Kuki militants brutally killed six innocent women and children from the Meitei community, not a single word was spoken. This selective silence is deeply unfortunate.”

Advertisement

The killings occurred on November 11 in Jakuradhor, under the Borobekra Sub-division of Jiribam, when a group of Kuki militants launched an attack, leading to a gunfight with the CRPF. The protesters demanded justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.

They further argued that the reimposition of AFSPA would not contribute to resolving the conflict but could escalate tensions in the state. One protester emphasized that the resolution of the Manipur crisis lies in the political will of the central government, urging leaders to prioritize peacebuilding and dialogue over military interventions.

The rally underscored the ongoing unrest in Manipur and the civilian demand for justice, accountability, and the protection of the state’s integrity.