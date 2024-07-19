Amit Shah reviews IB’s Multi-Agency Centre with law enforcement agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, chaired a high-level meeting with heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), responsible for tackling security challenges in the country.

Shah instructed the heads of the security agencies from across the country and other intelligence and enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security.

He stressed the greater synergy between the multiple agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, in a bid to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism, Shah impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

The home minister emphasised that the MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and must continue to work 24×7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including the last-mile responders.

During the high-level meeting, the HM also stressed the constitution of a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from across the agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising Big Data and Al/ML-driven analytics and technological advancements.

He reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, the agencies must be one step ahead in responses.

Shah also informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp, in a bid to increase its reach and effectiveness.

He exhorted all stakeholders to bolster these efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow-up of shared inputs.