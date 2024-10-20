Mandaviya to launch on Monday ‘eShram-One Stop Solution’ for Unorganised workers

In keeping with the vision of the recent Budget announcement on developing eShram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised labour to have access to various social sector schemes, Union Minister of labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya will launch the ‘eShram-One Stop Solution’ on Monday.

The eShram-One Stop Solution will act as a mediator to ensure that unorganised workers have easy access to a variety of government schemes/programs. This initiative will help the unorganised workers become aware of the schemes designed for them.

The eShram-One Stop Solution aims to integrate information on the beneficiaries of all social security and welfare schemes meant for unorganised workers in an effective manner through a single platform.

eShram as a One-Stop-Solution will help to facilitate in identification and implementation of the Social Security & Welfare Schemes for the unorganised worker and to help saturation of the schemes in a fast and effective manner. Consequently, 12 schemes of different Central Ministries/Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the eShram.

Since the launch of e-Shram on August 26, 2021, it has achieved significant milestones with over 30 crore unorganized workers enrolled and it has demonstrated its widespread appeal among unorganized labour. This achievement underscores the social impact of the initiative and the government’s commitment to supporting the nation’s unorganised workers, an official release said on Sunday.