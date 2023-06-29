Mandaviya launches nine new initiatives in health education sector

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched nine new initiatives in the health education sector while urging medical students to commit themselves to contributing and shaping India into a developed nation in the years to come.

Presiding over the 42nd Foundation Day at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) yesterday, he noted that 25 new courses have been launched in the health sector in the last two years.

“This growth serves to provide greater opportunities to medical students and India is able to garner the best health services and expert doctors, serving to fulfil the nation’s requirements leading to a healthier society and healthier nation,” he said, reiterating that the medical sector played a pivotal role in the country’s development.

The nine initiatives launched by the minister are NBEMS 11 new fellowship courses in medicine; NBEMS Diploma in Emergency Medicine; NBEMS Exam Command Center; NBEMS Center for Computer Based Test; NBEMS Good Clinical Practice Guidelines (2nd Edition); Joint Accreditation Programme and Accreditation of Stand-Alone Labs and Diagnostic Centers; NBEMS Skills and Virtual Training Programme; Launch of Faculty Title to NBEMS Teachers; and NBEMS Medical Library.

Lauding the healthcare workers, particularly the para-medical staff, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Bhagel stated that their contribution has played a big role in enhancing the perception of India as a powerhouse. Praising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamand’, he stated “It inspires us to strive not just for a healthy India but for a healthier world” aligned with the motto of ‘One Earth, One Health’.

Addressing the gathering, Member (Health) Niti Aayog V K Paul praised the growth and development of medical education and respective institutions, highlighting the transformation of the last eight years.

Enumerating the success of this sector, he said: “This is a transformative time for medical education due to initiatives introduced in the system.”