Mandaviya calls for evolving robust, transparent system for EPF deductions

In a significant move towards ensuring greater transparency and accountability, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya directed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to implement a robust and transparent system for all members regarding their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions.

This directive was issued during a review meeting held with EPFO officials here on Friday.

Dr. Mandaviya directed the officials to develop an efficient and time-bound digital mechanism that would regularly notify employees about the PF deductions made from their salaries.

The Union minister stressed the importance of addressing grievances effectively. He instructed EPFO to identify the root causes responsible for the generation of grievances and to ensure systemic, sustainable solutions are implemented in a time-bound manner.

He underscored that these measures are crucial for building trust between employers and employees, enhancing transparency, and improving the overall efficiency of the provident fund system in India.