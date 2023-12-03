Mandate in favour of BJP signals a tectonic shift in Chhattisgarh’s political landscape

Breaking a five-year political hiatus, the BJP is poised for a triumphant return to power in Chhattisgarh securing a decisive 55 seats in the legislative elections. The party has outshone Congress, which trailed with 35 seats.

This electoral mandate signals a tectonic shift in Chhattisgarh’s political landscape. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on the verge of resigning, marking a second instance where smoldering public discontent has effectively reshaped the established power dynamics.

Amidst controversies surrounding state PSC appointments and the Mahadev App debacle, the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel’s leadership consistently sidestepped accountability.

Whether dealing with corruption allegations in the Education Department or navigating the sensitive topic of religious conversions, the Baghel-led administration displayed a conspicuous reluctance to shoulder responsibility. Baghel’s elusive leadership during the election campaign, coupled with Rahul Gandhi’s speeches, failed to strike a chord with Chhattisgarh’s electorate.

Offering insights into the election results, Suresh Mohapatra, a seasoned journalist and editor of CG Post in Chhattisgarh, engaged in a conversation with The Statesman, said, “The government’s chief appears as a mere puppet in a system that dictates terms. The system prioritizes its interests, sidelining the common man at the bottom of the hierarchy, who aspires to establish themselves as leaders. While corruption within the system may not have been the primary electoral focus, the common man has consistently held corruption close to their heart.”