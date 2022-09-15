Manasbal Lake restored after 33 years for NCC Naval Wing training camp

Kashmir is the best place for training for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets belonging to the Naval Wing.

The most suitable for this is Manasbal lake in the Ganderbal district, but due to the deteriorating security situation, the training area was shifted from Manasbal lake to Mansar lake in the Jammu region in 1989. The NCC cadets from Kashmir Valley faced a lot of difficulties in travelling to Mansar Lake and participating in the training. The security situation in Kashmir has improved and with the support of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Manasbal Lake Development Authority and the Army successfully restored the training area after 33 years on 11th September 2022.

According to the Defence spokesperson, the local authorities have provided excellent infrastructure with adequate camping space in front of the lake and two naval training boats have been shifted here from Mansar Lake.

The first training camp for 100 senior NCC cadets (boys and girls) is going to be held here from 26th September in which cadets from all districts will participate to prepare for the National Level NCC Camp to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on 2nd October 2022. Tents are currently being installed at the NCC camp to accommodate the participants, however, there are plans to set up a proper training centre with better infrastructure soon.

It is a golden and memorable day for the NCC cadets of Kashmir. With the availability of training facilities for Valley NCC cadets in Manasbal, they will not have to come all the way to Jammu for training. This will also increase the number of volunteers joining Naval Wing NCC.