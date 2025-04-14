Assam’s Cachar imposes restrictions amid rising tensions over Waqf Act protests

Following protests over the Waqf Act, the Cachar district administration has imposed restrictions across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing concerns over possible disturbances to public order following ongoing protests.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, IAS, issued the order on April 13, acting on inputs from the Superintendent of Police, which warned of a likely breach of peace. The directive mandates immediate preventive measures to maintain law and order, ensure public safety, and preserve social harmony.

“In view of recent protests against the Waqf Act and emerging threats to public tranquility, restrictions are being imposed throughout Cachar district with immediate effect,” the order stated. The curbs will remain in force until further notice.

The administration has appealed for calm and cooperation from residents, assuring that detailed guidelines on the scope of the restrictions will be made available shortly.

Police forces have been put on high alert, and security has been tightened at sensitive locations to preempt any untoward incidents.

The Waqf Act, originally enacted in 1995, governs the administration of waqf properties — religious endowments in Islamic law. It has been at the centre of controversy in recent times, with critics alleging a lack of transparency and undue control by waqf boards.

Several protest groups, particularly in parts of Assam and other northeastern states, have demanded a review or repeal of the Act, calling it discriminatory.

While there have been no reports of violence so far, officials say these preemptive steps are necessary to prevent escalation and safeguard communal harmony.