Man tries suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament building

A Man who tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire near the parliament building was rushed to RML hospital, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said on Wednesday.

According to the fire official, a call regarding a man trying to immolate himself near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla, while speaking to media, said, “Today a man named Jitendra, a resident of Baghpat in UP, tried to commit suicide at Rail Bhawan roundabout by burning himself. The police personnel present at the location along with some civilians immediately extinguished the fire”.

The investigation so far has revealed that he is troubled due to some case registered against him in Baghpat. As of now, no suicide note has been found and he has been sent to the hospital for treatment. A further investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of suicide is underway.