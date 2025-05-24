Man suffering from blood cancer commits suicide after killing son

In a heart wrenching incident, a man, recently diagnosed with blood cancer, allegedly poisoned his four-year-old son to death and then committed suicide by hanging in his house at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occured in the Tukoganj locality of the city on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased, Bablesh alias Bablu (35) allegedly poisoned his son Harman to death, before hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

Bablesh’s brother Yogesh informed the police when he reached the house after work and saw the bodies.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The police found a suicide note in which Bablesh reportedly mentioned that he was already suffering from TB, and three months ago he was diagnosed with blood cancer too. He further mentioned that there is no one else to take care of his son after him, so he is taking him (the son) with him.

According to information, Bablesh’s wife had died due to some ailment some months ago. He was already very depressed since then.

Bablesh’s father, who is blind, was in the house when Bablesh allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his son.