Man sells mother’s property showing someone else as mother

An elderly woman has complained against her elder son for selling one of her properties on forged documents and by showing someone else as his mother.

A case has been registered on her complaint at the Daryaganj police station and an investigation into the matter is being carried out.

The complainant has been identified as Meena Uppal (67), a resident of Malviya Nagar area, South Delhi, who lives with her younger son Chand Uppal. Her husband passed away a couple of years ago.

The old woman told the police that she has many properties in Delhi and being the eldest son Deepak Uppal was involved in all the accounting after the death of his father. One day, Deepak’s younger brother Chand came across a fake bank statement. When he investigated the said bank statement, he found that several frauds had been committed by his elder brother.

Further, it came to his notice that one of the properties, which was in the name of the complainant Meena and her elder son Deepak located in the Paharganj area has been sold fraudulently.

It was alleged that Deepak had sold the property once in the year 2011 for Rs 5.50 lakh against the actual value of the property which was close to Rs. 60 lakh, without informing his mother. The property was sold at a lower price in order to save stamp duty and since then the property was sold twice.

The complainant Meena has alleged that when no action was taken by the Paharganj police on the complaint she made in October, 2021, she had to approach the Commissioner of Police Delhi in February 2022.

When the matter came to the notice of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, the police immediately swung into action and a case was registered at the Daryaganj police station on October 31, after a preliminary inquiry, since the registry was done in the Daryaganj area.

During the investigation, it came out that Meena signs as Meena Kumar, and not as Meena Uppal. The woman who signed on behalf of the victim while selling the property was Meena Uppal. The thumb impressions were also found fake.

It is alleged that the accused Deepak took his maid to the registrar’s office possessing her as his mother and even opened a bank account in the name of their company on forged papers. Chand alleges that there have been many malpractices by his brother.