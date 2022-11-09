Man murdered for abusing in South West Delhi, accused arrested

A man was murdered in South West Delhi for abusing the accused in an inebriated condition, as the accused refused to give money to the deceased for purchasing a flat in South Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Mehrauli. The accused Narender Singh, 45, a resident of Mehrauli, South Delhi, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi District, Manoj C said that a PCR call was received at Kishangarh Police Station in the morning of November 8, regarding the murder of a person namely Krishna Kumar, a resident of Mehrauli, inside Sanjay Van located in Kishangarh area.

During the investigation, technical surveillance was analyzed and zeroed on Narender Singh, a family friend of the deceased. The team gathered information about the accused and arrested him after laying a trap in Mehrauli.

Narender Singh confessed to his crime and disclosed that on November 7, he consumed liquor with the deceased inside Sanjay Van Park. After consuming alcohol, the deceased, who wanted to purchase a flat in Mehrauli, demanded money from the accused.

When he denied, the deceased under the influence of alcohol started abusing him. Upon this, the accused felt insulted and smashed a big stone with full force on the head of the deceased twice, which eventually resulted in his death. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.