Man kills his three children before taking own life in Giridih

A tragic incident took place in Maheshlitti village of Peertand block in Giridih district, Jharkhand, where a father killed his three children before taking his own life. The incident happened late Saturday night and has shocked the entire area.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Sanaul Ansari, his daughters Afreen Parveen (12) and Jaiba Naj (8), and his son Safaul Ansari (6). According to police, Sanaul strangled his children before hanging himself.

On Sunday morning, neighbours became suspicious when Sanaul did not wake up for sehri. When they went to check on him, they were shocked to find all four dead inside the house. The police were informed, and officers from Khukhra police station and Harladih OP arrived at the scene. Dumri SDPO Sumit Prasad confirmed the deaths and said an investigation is underway to find out why this happened.

Locals said Sanaul worked as a mason and also ran a small shop from his home. The incident happened during Ramadan, a time when the village remains active late at night. Everything seemed normal until around 10 PM, but within a few hours, this terrible event took place.

The exact reason behind the incident is still unknown. The police are investigating what led Sanaul to take such a step. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is underway. The village is in shock, and people are struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.