Man held for posting AI-generated morphed video of Odisha CM on social media platform

The Cyber Crime Unit of Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man for uploading an AI-generated doctored and morphed video of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on social media platforms, officials said.

The Crime Branch team arrested a man, identified as Kishore Kausalya, who works for a construction company in Rayagada district.

The Crime Branch swung into action following a complaint lodged in this regard. The morphed and objectionable video was circulated by the accused on Facebook, targeting the Odisha Chief Minister.

The video shared from a Facebook page allegedly depicted the Chief Minister in an obscene manner. The complainant claimed that the video was doctored and made viral with the deliberate intention of defaming the CM and tarnishing his image in the eyes of the public. It also hampered the dignity of a woman, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

After verifying the veracity of the allegation, the probe team found that the purported video was fake and morphed.

Meanwhile, M/s Meta Platforms (Facebook) was requested to remove the objectionable content, with which they duly complied. Further investigation led to the identification of the Facebook account user as a native of Rayagada district, who is now behind bars.

The accused, who was booked under multiple criminal sections, was forwarded to the court of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhubaneswar, which remanded him to judicial custody.

In a stern warning, the Crime Branch said that strict legal action would be taken against individuals indulging in such illegal acts. People are also being requested to be careful about the content they post or share on social media, Crime Branch officials added.