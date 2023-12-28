Man, daughter attacked at home, both succumb to injuries next day

A man and his daughter, residents of Boragaon here, died of injuries on Thursday following a brutal attack at their home, a day before.

Forty-two-year old Banjit Das was assaulted by a group of attackers on Wednesday. Despite medical efforts, his daughter didn’t survive the assault and Das, critically injured, also eventually succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Initially admitted to Excel Care Hospital, Das was later transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent brain surgery. He experienced a cardiac arrest around 9:30 am and passed away at 10:10 am.

Garchuk Police, responsible for investigating the case, have detained four individuals, including the deceased’s brother, a driver, and two labourers. They are currently being interrogated by the authorities.