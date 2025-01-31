Woman fatally attacked near EM Bypass dhaba, 3 detained

A brutal attack on a young woman near a tea stall by the EM Bypass has sparked political controversy in West Bengal. The victim, identified as Rafia Sakil Sheikh, was repeatedly stabbed with a sharp weapon and later succumbed to her injuries at NRS Hospital.

According to police reports, the attack was a case of revenge over an extramarital affair. Rafia was allegedly involved in a relationship with Mohammad Farooq Ansari, a married man. On Thursday night, around 8.50 p.m, Rafia and Farooq were having tea at a stall when they were confronted by three individuals, Farooq’s wife, Shahjadi Farooq, their 16-year-old son, and a relative, Wasim Akram. As soon as the trio spotted them, Farooq fled the scene, leaving Rafia behind. The attackers allegedly cornered her, with Wasim preventing her escape while the minor son stabbing her. Shahjadi Farooq also played an active role in the assault. Rafia attempted to escape but was overpowered and brutally stabbed multiple times. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and detained three suspects, including Shahjadi Farooq and the minor son. The accused are currently being interrogated, while Farooq remains untraceable. The incident has fuelled a heated political debate. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Women are absolutely unsafe in Bengal. This gruesome murder exposes the lawlessness in the state.”

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay dismissed these allegations, asserting that West Bengal is one of the safest states for women. “No other state in India provides such security for women. The police actively patrol at night, and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken several initiatives to ensure women’s safety,” he claimed.

