Mamata taunts Amit Shah in ‘congratulatory’ post over his son’s elevation as ICC chief

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated him after his son was appointed chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Her post, although framed as a congratulatory message, appeared to be laced with a sharp undertone as she commented on Jay Shah’s rise to the position of ICC chairman.

“Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman – a post much much more important than most politicians,” she wrote on ‘X’.

She further added, “Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his most elevated achievement indeed! Kudos!!”

The elevation of Jay Shah, who previously held the position of BCCI secretary, has raised many eyebrows with Opposition leaders questioning the home minister’s influence in securing the big post for his son.

Interestingly, the TMC supremo often finds herself at the centre of the BJP’s attack on the Opposition over nepotism. Her recent post is also seen by many as a response to the BJP attack on her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.