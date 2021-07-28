The West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee today met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi where the duo has discussed the current political situation in the country that has witnessed a stir in the wake of the Pegasus leaks.

The meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence where the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Miss Banerjee told media persons that she was invited for tea by the Congress chief. Commenting on issues that have come up in the meeting, she said “We discussed the current political situation, Pegasus and the Covid condition, besides discussing opposition unity”.

She slammed the Modi government for its silence on the Pegasus issue despite the opposition parties raising it in the monsoon session. Mamata questioned, “If the Pegasus issue is not discussed in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, where will it be discussed? The government should answer”.

Having given a clarion call to opposition parties to unite against the BJP during her martyr’s day speech, she today reiterated, “Everyone has to come together to defeat the BJP. Alone, we (Trinamool) are nothing; everyone has to work together.” Mamata termed her meeting with Sonia a positive one and claimed that the results will reflect in the days to come.

Answering questions on the speculations that Mamata could be the next PM face who will lead a formidable front against the BJP, she said, ‘”I am not a leader, I am a cadre who works for people at the grassroots level. All the opposition parties will sit together and decide who will lead the fight against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.”

Banerjee said, “I want to see ‘sachche din, bahut achche din dekh liya’ (I want to see truthful days, seen enough of good days). Now ‘khela’ (game) will happen in the whole country.” Banerjee is expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

On Tuesday, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Banerjee had said, “It was a courtesy meeting. I told the Prime Minister about the need for more vaccines and medicines in West Bengal. I also raised the pending issue of change of name of the state, to which the Prime Minister said he will see.”

…With IANS inputs