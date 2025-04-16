Congress protests at ED hqs in Jaipur against charge sheet on Sonia, Rahul

The Congress Rajasthan unit on Wednesday held a demonstration at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in protest against the filing of a charge sheet against CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders in the National Herald case.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully; party state president Govind Singh Dotasara, several MPs, MLAs, and senior party functionaries participated in the dharna and demonstration near the ED office at the Ambedkar (High Court) Circle here.

Addressing the public meeting held on the dharna site, ex-CM Gehlot termed the action by ED as an undue step, which is being taken on the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre, for ”harassing the opposition leaders”. This is a clear instance of vendetta politics, otherwise, this was a case where not even a rupee was transacted. The ED sleuths had already scrutinised the matter and given a clean chit, he claimed.

”Then what has changed now that has made the agency resume proceedings in the case? There is no merit in the case, the sole motive of the government is to further their vendetta politics through the agencies – CBI, ED and IT department,” Gehlot said.

Party state president Dotasara said, ”It’s not only the case of Sonia Ji or Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent regime has been targeting with fake cases all its political adversaries.”

”The BJP-led state government has slapped a case against me and LoP Tika Ram Jully for spearheading agitation on people’s issues.

“Yesterday itself, the ED had raided the premises of our colleague, former Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, without prior notice or intimation”, the Congress leader said.

LoP Jully and former Minister Khachariyawas were among several senior party leaders who also spoke. In the next phase, the dharna demonstration over this issue will be held at the district headquarters on Thursday.